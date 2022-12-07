Morning Start: Australian Funnel-Web Spider

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 7

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: The Australian funnel-web spider is regarded as one of the most deadliest spiders in the world, yet there hasn’t been a confirmed kill from one in more than 40 years since the antivenom was created.

On this day

In 1911, the National Hockey Association begins with teams from Vancouver, Victoria, and New Westminster.

In 1941, the Pearl Harbour attack happens.

In 2020, Coca-Cola is named the number one plastic polluter in the world.

National holidays

Today is National Cotton Candy Day, and National Letter Writing Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan. Learn more here.

Vernon RCMP release updated photo of missing man. Learn more here.

Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 in Oliver. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s that time of year!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Sara Bareillies (43), NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird (66), and singer Aaron Carter (would’ve been 35).

Have a great Wednesday!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan