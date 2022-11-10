(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Baby Lions

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 10

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started before heading into the long weekend.

Fun Fact: Lions can’t roar until 1-2 years old.

On this day

In 1934, the first penalty shot in NHL history is awarded.

In 1951, the first long distance phone call without an operator’s assistance takes place.

In 1969, Sesame Street premieres on PBS.

In 1990, ‘Home Alone’ premieres in Chicago.

In 2012, the final US election ballot results are declared after Barack Obama wins Florida to become President for a second term.

In 2020, the Collins English Dictionary announces the word of the year is ‘lockdown’.

National holidays

Today is Area Code Day, National Vanilla Cupcake Day, International Accounting Day, World Quality Day, World Usability Day, and World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding. Learn more here.

Drug crisis gets worse as Penticton heads for another record year for fatal overdoses. Learn more here.

Explosive footage from Kamloops prompts safety warnings over lithium batteries. Learn more here.

Trending

A Philadelphia man ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Ellen Pompeo (53), actor Josh Peck (36), actor Taron Edgerton (33), actress Brittany Murphy (would’ve been 45), actress Zoey Deutch (28), country singer Miranda Lambert (39), DJ Diplo (44), and actor Tracy Morgan (54).

Have a great and safe long weekend everyone!

Photos: Herd of 70 elk caught on camera on Penticton’s Campbell Mountain

Morning Start: Baby Lions