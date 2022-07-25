Morning Start: Baby Pandas

Good morning! Hope you enjoyed another great summer weekend! Let’s get your new week started!
Fun Fact: At birth, a baby panda is smaller than a mouse.
On this day
In 1973, Louis St. Laurent, the 12th Prime Minister of Canada dies at 91.
In 1993, ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ is released in theatres.
In 1997, PGA golfer Ben Hogan dies at 84.
In 2012, the Summer Olympics begin in London.
National holidays
Today is International Red Shoe Day, Carousel Day, National Merry Go Round Day, National Hot Fudge Sunday Day, National Drowning Prevention Day, National Hire a Veteran Day, and National Wine and Cheese Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs. Learn more here.
Riding for a cure: Penticton woman joins Tour de Cure for husband of 35 years. Learn more here.
Family fun at the farm featured at Vernon ranch. Learn more here.
Trending
Friday night was a historic night for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Nail-biter 😱 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/ma8wUjssJU
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Matt LeBlanc (55).
Have a great day everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.