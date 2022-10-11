Morning Start: Bank Robberies

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 11

Happy Tuesday everyone! Hope you had a great Thanksgiving long weekend! Now, let’s get your four-day week started.

Fun Fact: Friday is the most common day of the week for bank robberies.

On this day

In 1975, Saturday Night Live premieres with comedian George Carlin hosting.

In 2006, 30 Rock premieres.

In 2020, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton wins his 91st race, tying him with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time.

National holidays

Today is National Coming Out Day, National Face Your Fears Day, National Sausage Pizza Day, National Spread Joy Day, and Southern Food Heritage Day.

In case you missed it

Structure fire turned 2 hectare wildfire now under control in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Another new temperature record for Vernon. Learn more here.

Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman. Learn more here.

Trending

These kids are just having a good time.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Cardi B (30), actress Joan Cusack (60), actor Luke Perry (would’ve been 56), comedian Artie Lange (55), and LPGA golfer Michelle Wie (33).

Have a great day everyone!

