(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Bank Robberies

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 11

Happy Tuesday everyone! Hope you had a great Thanksgiving long weekend! Now, let’s get your four-day week started.

Fun Fact: Friday is the most common day of the week for bank robberies.

On this day

In 1975, Saturday Night Live premieres with comedian George Carlin hosting.

In 2006, 30 Rock premieres.

In 2020, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton wins his 91st race, tying him with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time.

National holidays

Today is National Coming Out Day, National Face Your Fears Day, National Sausage Pizza Day, National Spread Joy Day, and Southern Food Heritage Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Structure fire turned 2 hectare wildfire now under control in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Another new temperature record for Vernon. Learn more here.

Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman. Learn more here.

Trending

These kids are just having a good time.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Cardi B (30), actress Joan Cusack (60), actor Luke Perry (would’ve been 56), comedian Artie Lange (55), and LPGA golfer Michelle Wie (33).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon
Next story
PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Bank Robberies

Photo of the June Springs Road blaze (Rolf van Andrian, Myra Canyon Lodge/ Submitted)
Structure fire turned 2 hectare wildfire now under control in Kelowna

Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)
Highway 3 remains open after winds force Heather Lake wildfire over Similkameen River

Mandy Phillips, Kitchen Manager at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Thanksgiving shared with friends and family at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission