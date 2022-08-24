(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Bats love mosquitoes

Your morning start for Wednesday, August 24

Fun Fact: On average, bats eat 3,000 mosquitoes a night!

On this day

In 1972, Gordie Howe is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In 1989, Pete Rose is suspended from baseball for life because of gambling.

In 1995, Windows introduces Windows 95.

In 2008, the Summer Olympics becomes the most-watched event ever on television (nearly five billion people tuned in).

In 2011, Steve Jobs resigns as the CEO of Apple.

National holidays

Today is International Strange Music Day, National Peach Pie Day, National Knife Day, National Waffle Day, and Kobe Bryant Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna hospital campaign raises $1.7 million for mental health support. Learn more here.

Bear spray used in daytime jewelry store robbery in Penticton. Learn more here.

Abbotsford man arrested after fleeing Vernon police. Learn more here.

Trending

How does this machine do this?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Dave Chappelle (49), actor Rupert Grint (34), actor Chad Michael Murray (41), and actor David Koechner (60).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

