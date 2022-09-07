(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Bees and their wing speed

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started on the right note!

Fun Fact: Honeybees flap their wings 230 times per second.

On this day

In 1979, ESPN debuts.

In 1986, instant replay is used to review a play for the first time in NFL history.

In 2018, rapper Mac Miller dies of an overdose at age 26.

National holidays

Today is Buy a Book Day, National Beer Lovers Day, National Feel the Love Day, International Day of Clean Air, and National Salami Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season. Learn more here.

Volunteers needed for Penticton Emergency Support Services. Learn more here.

Video of suspicious activity prompts large RCMP presence at Salmon Arm residence. Learn more here.

Trending

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens had to pitch on Monday night and struck out the best player in baseball in Shohei Ohtani and celebrated in the fun moment. Him and his dad, Roger, now own the MLB record for most strikeouts by a father-son duo (Roger – 4,672, Kody – 1).

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Evan Rachel Wood (35), comedian Leslie Jones (55), rapper Eazy-E (would’ve been 58), and rock singer Buddy Holly (would’ve been 86).

Have a great day everyone!

Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season

