Morning Start: Being too hydrated in warm weather

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!
Fun Fact: In warm weather, you need to stay hydrated but you can also get sick from having too much water. This is because there’s not enough salt or electrolytes in your system.
On this day
In 1827, the first Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.
In 1892, Louis Viutton dies at 70.
In 1974, ‘People’ magazine hits shelves for the first time.
In 1996, film production company ‘Happy Madison Productions’ is founded by Adam Sandler.
In 1996, first Pokemon video game is released for Gameboy.
In 2003, Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers) dies at 74.
National holidays
Today is International Polar Bear Day, National Pokemon Day, National Protein Day, and National Strawberry Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Somber faces illuminated by candlelight: Kelowna vigil for 1 year of war in Ukraine. Learn more here.
Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C. Learn more here.
Shuswap bakers present their best for Heritage Week contest and auction. Learn more here.
Trending
Spring Training has started for MLB and some new rules have been introduced including the pitch clock. This is the baseball in 2023 (I’m not a fan).
The game really ended on a clock violation by the hitter 😱
(via @JomboyMedia)pic.twitter.com/UBSR6r1iM6
— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 25, 2023
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Josh Groban (42), and actress Kate Mara (40).
Have a great Monday and week everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
