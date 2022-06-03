Morning Start: Breaking Toblerone chocolate bars

Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! Let’s get your Friday started!
Fun Fact: How have we been this doing wrong our whole lives?
@sidneyraz seconds to realize a lifetime of wrong #toblerone #firsttime #todayyearsold #inmy30s #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehacks ♬ original sound – sidneyraz
On this day
In 1851, the first baseball jerseys were wore by New York.
In 1889, the Canadian Pacific Railway is completed coast-to-coast.
In 1969, the last episode of ‘Star Trek’ airs.
In 1985, ‘Larry King Live’ debuts on CNN.
In 2016, Muhammad Ali dies at age 74.
In 2019, rapper Jay-Z becomes the first billionaire rapper.
National holidays
Today is National Doughnut Day, National Egg Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Repeat Day, World Bicycle Day, and World Cider Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life. Learn more here.
Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail. Learn more here.
Okanagan Indian Band celebrates return of Cultural Arbor. Learn more here.
Trending
This is one of the coolest sports stories/Twitter threads in a long time.
Carlos Carrasco has pitched in the majors for 11 years.
Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games.
Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game.
Until today. pic.twitter.com/oMTLnWPMvS
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 2, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with television host Anderson Cooper (55), tennis player Rafael Nadal (36), and actress Suzie Plakson (64).
Have a great Friday and a great weekend everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.