Morning Start: Bubble wrap was originally intended to be wallpaper

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 3 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: Bubble wrap was originally intended to be wallpaper.

Bubble wrap was invented in 1957 by engineers Alfred W. Fielding and Marc Chavannes, who sealed two shower curtains together, creating a smattering of air bubbles, which they initially tried to sell as wallpaper. Then, in 1960, they realized their product could be used for protection in packaging, and they founded Sealed Air Corporation. When the inventors showed the product to IBM, which had just launched its first mass-produced computers, the tech company became the first big bubble wrap client. Sealed Air still exists today, creating both Cryovac food packaging and yes, bubble wrap.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: One dead after Highway 97A crash near Armstrong, police watchdog investigating

One person has died and another is in hospital following a crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong early Sunday morning (Oct. 25).

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer pursued what was believed to be a stolen vehicle on the highway around 3 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point police say the car “left the road” and came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to hospital with injuries.

The RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death.

The road reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.

Song of the Day: Highly Suspect – Serotonia

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Just Posted

The City of Kelowna’s temporary outdoor shelter on Recreation Avenue, pictured in winter 2019. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna outreach group hopes winter shelter comes soon

With the early onset of winter conditions this year, those without homes need shelter sooner

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Kelowna school

French-language school École de l’Anse-au-sable will remain closed until Nov. 4

Kristyna Tomek and her daughters Zaya, 7, and Sofi, who is almost 1, enjoyed the Halloween Treat Trail in downtown Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Lindsay Chung photo)
Annual Halloween Treat Trail cancelled due to COVID-19

This year would have been the 15th edition of the event held at Mission Park Shopping Centre

Multiple motor vehicle incidents stalled traffic between Kelowna and Vernon on Highway 97 after a morning snowfall Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Pam Wiebe Brunsdon - Facebook)
Highway 97 traffic stalled by collisions on slick roads

Vernon-Kelowna commute slowed due to multiple accidents after morning snowfall

John Evans celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vernon Vipers on Oct. 24, 2020. (Tami Quan Photography)
Warriors raise $5000 for BC Cancer Research after thrilling OT win

Warriors forward John Evans had two goals in the 4-3 victory over the Vernon Vipers

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

FILE – People go trick or treating in the rain on Halloween in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Wearing a non-medical mask and keeping groups small is key

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)
Three hurt after Mustang crashes into Vernon home

Vehicle occupants and one resident reported sustaining minor injuries in Sunday incident

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in Lumby

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

NDP Leader John Horgan speaks with the owner of a barber shop while campaigning in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Campaigning was restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Barely half of eligible voters cast ballots in snap election

