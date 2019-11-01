(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Can black cats be good omens?

Your morning start for Friday, November 1, 2019

For this first day of November, a day on which many of us are shaking off a sugar hangover, it’s nice to know that the black cats we may have encountered while out trick-or-treating could be thought of as a good omen.

Fun Fact of the day:

It’s the day after Halloween, and for the superstitious type last night was an especially unlucky night to cross paths with a black cat. But in Germany, the the superstition is slightly more complicated. There, many believe a black cat crossing your path from right to left is a bad omen.However, if crossing from left to right the cat is granting you good fortune instead. Personally, I’ll take those 50/50 odds!

Fittingly, October was Black Cat Appreciation Month:

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’sa mainly sunny start to November but not much in the way of warmth. Penticton has a high of 7 degrees and the high is slightly lower elsewhere in the valley. Salmon Arm has a 40 per cent chance of rain overnight and a low of 2 C.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Okanagan is currently faced with a nursing shortage for long-term care, and it doesn’t look like the problem will be solved anytime soon.

According to the BC Care Providers Association, there are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for licensed practical nurses in the Okanagan.

Video of the day:

Just in case anyone missed the moment that changed the World Series, here’s a look at Howie Kendrick’s two-run homer that flipped the script of Game 7.

WATCH: Ditch glitch saga continues in North Okanagan

Most Read