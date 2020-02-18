(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Canadian Rocky Mountain healing waters

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The sunshine has arrived and it’s here to stay.

Fun Fact of the day: Thermal water goodness

Have you ever swam in the Rockies’ famous hot springs?

The discovery of a series of mineral-rich hot springs in the 1880s put Canada’s Banff National Park on world travelers’ checklists. In 1886, the Grand View Villa opened alongside the therapeutic waters of the Banff upper hot springs and became a sought out health resort.

As the legend goes, the handrail alongside the thermal waters was built with the wooden crutches purportedly left behind by “cured” patients.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The Howse Pass shortcut to British Columbia is worth taking another look at, says an economic development coalition of central Alberta communities.

Video of the day: Cuteness overload

Someone, anyone… some help, please?

ALSO READ: Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

Just Posted

Teen snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Kelowna Rockets blow 4-goal lead in overtime loss to Calgary

Captain Nolan Foote made a brief return as Kelowna drops Family Day matinee 6-5

Lake Country singer advances to Top 25 in Okanagan’s Got Talent

Payton Bischoff will be performing on Feb. 23 in Vernon

Soccer legend Bob Lenarduzzi to speak about dementia in Kelowna

Lenarduzzi will speak at the inaugural Breakfast to Remember on Mar. 10

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

The driver is facing potential charges after power pole collision

Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

Morning Start: Canadian Rocky Mountain healing waters

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

South Okanagan woman reflects on prestigious win at Westminster dog show

“Polly” the Scottish deerhound was crowned best in breed and reserve best hound.

Most Read