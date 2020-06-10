Morning Start: Car radios were first implemented in 1930

Rain, rain, go away, come again another day. Oh, but it will. The forecast calls for rain all week.

Fun Fact of the day: Radios were first put in cars in 1930

The Galvin Corporation of Chicago, USA is credited with introducing the first commercial car radio, in 1930. Company founders Paul and Joe Galvin used the name “Motorola” for their in-car devices, which was a compound of “Motorised” and “Victrola” (a popular brand of phonograph).

The Motorola 5T71 sold for between $110 and $130, or $1,563-1,848 (£1,073-1,269) in today’s prices. Importantly, it could be installed in the most popular cars of the time.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

The Kelowna RCMP has released the identity of a woman found dead on a Kelowna beach last week in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death.

The deceased has since been identified by investigators as 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky. Her body was found on the shore near the Maude Roxby Wetlands Boardwalk, a local bird sanctuary, on June 2.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

