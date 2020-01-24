Amelia-Ahn Lou, 8, practices her Chinese calligraphy during a Lantern Festival to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Capital News file photo)

Morning Start: Chinese New Year, Year of the Metal Rat

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 24

Happy Chinese New Year.

Jan. 25 will bring in the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese Calendar. The holiday celebrates China’s neighbouring cultures and was traditionally a time to honour deities and ancestors.

Fun Fact of the day:

Saturday will mark the first day of the Year of the Metal Rat on the Chinese New Year Calendar. The last Year of the Rat was in 2008, people born in this year are likeable by all, sensitive to other’s emotions and have kind personalities.

The metal element adds that people born in the Year of the Metal Rat tend to be reliable, live a stable life and are able to turn unlucky events into fortune.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Skiing in the southern Okanagan can be extremely fun and even exhilarating at times, but it can also be deadly.

Video of the day:

Will Kelowna's palm trees survive the winter?

