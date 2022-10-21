Morning Start: Cookie Monster’s real name

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 21

Good morning Okanagan! Before the weekend begins, let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: Cookie Monster’s real name is Sid!

Did you know me name is Sid? But me still like to be called Cookie Monster. — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) October 13, 2022

On this day

In 1964, the movie version of ‘My Fair Lady’ premieres.

In 2019, incumbent Justin Trudeau wins the Federal election to remain in office, but the Liberal Party changes to a minority government.

In 2021, actor Alec Baldwin, thinking he had a prop gun and not a real gun, shots and kills cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injures director Joel Souza on a movie set.

National holidays

Today is Back to the Future Day, Count Your Buttons Day, Everyone Writes Day, International Day of the Nacho, National Apple Day, National Check Your Meds Day, National Archives Day, National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, National Pets for Veterans Day, and National Reptile Awareness Day.

Trending

All 30 teams in the NHL have released their ‘Reverse Retro 2.0’ jerseys for this season. I say the top three are Florida, Montreal, and Pittsburgh, what are your thoughts?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with reality star Kim Kardashian (42), actress Carrie Fisher (would’ve been 66), country singer Kane Brown (29), television show host Judge Judy (80), singer Dean Lewis (35), rapper 21 Savage (30), and rapper Doja Cat (27).

Stay safe and warm! Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

