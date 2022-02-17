Morning Start: Costco facts to celebrate Kelowna’s new store opening today

Happy Thursday everyone and happy long weekend eve!

Also, happy new Costco day in Kelowna!

Fun Fact: Costco only has around 4,000 items for sale while the typical grocery store or super market has 40,000. That’s because Costco only has one brand available for most items while other stores have every brand they can get their hands on available. From Costco’s perspective, this eliminates the stress of looking at different varieties and more customers pull the ‘trigger’ on the product that is there. Costco calls them the ‘trigger’ items. Non-traditional items Costco calls ‘treasures’ because they likely go on and off sale very quickly.

Some other Costco fun facts:

– Costco sells $300,000 worth of cashews per week.

– Costco sells more than 100 million hot dogs every year (it’s still incredible that a hot dog and a soda costs only $1.50.

– Costco loses $30-40 million a year on rotisserie chicken, yet they sell 157,000 per day at $4.99 each.

On this day

In 1903, the first minimum wage law took effect in the U.S. in Oregon.

In 1933, the first issue of the magazine ‘Newsweek’ is published.

In 1943, New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio enrolled in the U.S. Army.

In 2014, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon premieres on NBC.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Random Act of Kindness Day, World Human Spirit Day, National Cabbage Day and My Way Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Trending

NHL star Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal on Tuesday night!

Sidney Crosby hitting 500 career goals? That is the definition of a @PPG Colorful Moment. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Pl52ELkcTa — NHL (@NHL) February 16, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with basketball star Michael Jordan (59), musician Ed Sheeran (31), model Paris Hilton (41), actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (41), Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong (50), actress Bonnie Wright (31), actress Denise Richards (51), actor Larry the Cable Guy (59), director Michael Bay (57), actor Dominic Purcell (52), actor Jerry O’Connell (48), and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (50).

Have a great day all!

