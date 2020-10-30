Morning Start: Cruise ships have their own morgues

Good morning and happy Friday! Get into the spooky spirit because Halloween is less than 24 hours away!

Fun Fact of the day: Cruise ships have their own morgues

When travelers take cruises, they’re focused on the sunshine and the seawater. But those who run the ship have to consider the practical side of being out on the ocean for days at a time, and that includes what happens when someone passes away onboard. In order to deal with this unfortunate reality, most cruise ships have their own morgue that can accommodate multiple bodies.

In case you missed it: Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

A Kelowna Mountie is facing a second lawsuit alleging his excessive use of force resulted in broken bones.

Judith Reid filed a civil claim on Monday, Oct. 26 alleging Const. Julius Prommer broke her knee while responding to a noise complaint in February 2018. The incident was previously investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), during which Prommer denied the claims.

The suit follows a similar one against the same officer over an incident last month. Dustin Blondin alleged that Prommer broke his hand during a traffic stop in September 2020. The injury later required surgery.

