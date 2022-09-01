Morning Start: Cutting Onions

Your morning start for Thursday, September 1

Good morning Okanagan! How is it September already?! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Do you hate when your eyes sting and you get teary-eyed when cutting onions? There’s a solution! Put onions in the freezer for 15 minutes before cutting them. The cold chills the acid enzymes that release into the air when you’re cutting them.

On this day

In 1752, the Liberty Bell arrives in Philadelphia.

In 1897, the subway in Boston opens, becoming North America’s first underground transit system.

In 1905, Alberta and Saskatchewan join Canada as the 8th and 9th provinces.

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope is forced to end because of his illness.

In 1999, Mario Lemieux is named owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 2006, Roger Goodell is named NFL Commissioner.

National holidays

Today is National No Rhyme Nor Reason Day, National Tofu Day, Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, National Acne Positivity Day, National Cabernet Day, and World Letter Writing Day.

The calendar also rolls over to September meaning there’s many new monthly celebrations. September is Animal Pain Awareness Month, Baby Safety Month, Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Disaster Preparedness Month, Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month, National Chicken Month, World Alzheimer’s Month, and much more.

Trending

Who knew Woody had these dance moves?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Zendaya (26), television show host Dr. Phil (72), singer Barry Gibb (76), and actress Lily Tomlin (82).

Have a great day everyone!

