Morning Start: Dalmatians

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 25

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started as we head into the weekend!

Fun Fact: Dalmatians are born with white coats and develop their black spots overtime, sometimes even as soon as 10 days after birth.

On this day

In 1885, Banff National Park, Canada’s first national park opens.

In 1920, the first American Thanksgiving takes place in Philadelphia.

In 2013, Disney releases the movie ‘Frozen’.

In 2019, fashion company Louis Vuitton buys jewelry company Tiffany and Co. for more than $16 billion.

National holidays

Today is Black Friday, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Flossing Day, and National Parfait Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla. Learn more here.

Penticton and OK Falls liquor stores robbed at gunpoint. Learn more here.

Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental. Learn more here.

Trending

Here’s something to make you smile as we head into the weekend!

@allieweeksmurray Christmas is already expensive. Trying to add outdoor lights and decor just never made it to a priority for us, especially in our big struggle years. This year, we still couldn’t prioritize full house lights but I decided I’d get them something small and it turns out, that’s all they needed. 🥹🥹🥹 I love these kids and their thankful hearts so much!!!!! #thankfulkids #momlifeisthebest #thankfulhearts ♬ Bundle of Joy – Jartisto

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Christina Applegate (51), lawyer John F. Kennedy Jr. (would’ve been 62), competitive eater Joey Chestnut (39), and MLB Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio (would’ve been 108).

Have a great day and weekend everyone! (and psst… it’s one month until Christmas).

