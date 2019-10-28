(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Did you know selfies are deadlier than sharks?

Your morning start for Monday, October 28th, 2019

Yes, it’s Monday, how awful, but on the bright side, it’s supposed to be sunny all week!

Fun Fact of the day:

In 2017, more people were killed from injuries caused by taking a selfie than by shark attacks.

There were only five deaths due to shark attacks in 2017, which is lower than the average year.

The average amount of deaths caused by sharks is 6.

Worldwide, there were 35 deaths caused by taking selfies in 2017.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

More than a dozen members of the Okanagan Diving Club got together for some pre-Halloween pumpkin carving, but they did so in a place that only a group of passionate divers would consider: underwater. Read the story here.

Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28

UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas

The Heat took the game 3-1 after losing to the Pandas 3-2 on Friday

Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk haunted Mission Hill on Sunday

The event is a pumpkin carving contest where the judges are the public

The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

UBCO Heat drop volleyball home-opener

Men and women squads get a rematch against the University of Alberta on Saturday

VIDEO: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay, Vernon, on Saturday

