Morning Start: Did you know selfies are deadlier than sharks?

Yes, it’s Monday, how awful, but on the bright side, it’s supposed to be sunny all week!

Fun Fact of the day:

In 2017, more people were killed from injuries caused by taking a selfie than by shark attacks.

There were only five deaths due to shark attacks in 2017, which is lower than the average year.

The average amount of deaths caused by sharks is 6.

Worldwide, there were 35 deaths caused by taking selfies in 2017.

Dubai selfie death: Police probe girl's phone for leads https://t.co/PAqpe3pADB pic.twitter.com/IP6FbqhkYN — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 28, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

More than a dozen members of the Okanagan Diving Club got together for some pre-Halloween pumpkin carving, but they did so in a place that only a group of passionate divers would consider: underwater. Read the story here.

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface https://t.co/dGwxWN7xCx — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 27, 2019

Video of the day:

Hes, it’s Monday, how dreadful. But, here’ a funny cat video to cheer you up.

Best thing you'll see today

pic.twitter.com/Zx146XLPS1 — Akki (@akkitwts) October 27, 2019

ALSO READ: UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas