Morning start: Did you know the name for a group of bunnies is called a ‘fluffle’?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

It’s time for your middle-of-the-week dose of cuteness and the three day weather forecast.

Fun Fact of the Day:

A group of bunnies is called a fluffle, yes you read that right. The ever-appropriate name is used to refer to wild rabbits which can also be called a colony – but why would you? Stick with fluffle.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The work week will remain mainly sunny for the southern interior with clouds rolling in on Sunday and a 40 per cent chance of rain on Sunday. Penticton will see a high of 8 degrees on Thursday with Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm not too far behind.

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

On Monday, a clip of a woman at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart haranguing staff for not speaking English in front of her has gone viral.

Video of the day:

This genius contraption needs to be sold in all stores right away.

