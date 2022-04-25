Morning Start: Disney easter eggs

Your morning start for Monday, April 25

Fun Fact: In the movie ‘Monsters Inc.’, when the monster has the white sock on his back and he’s contaminated, everyone yells “We have a 2319!” W is the 23rd letter of the alphabet. S is the 19th letter of the alphabet. 2319 stands for white sock.

On this day

In 1849, Lord Elgin, the Governor General of Canada signs the Rebellion Losses Bill.

In 1901, New York becomes the first state to make license plates for vehicles a requirement.

In 1954, the first solar battery is announced, made by Bell Labs. Its efficiency was six per cent.

In 1978, the Phillie Phanatic (mascot) makes his first appearance.

In 1993, the New England Patriots select quarterback Drew Bledsoe, out of Washington State, first overall in the NFL draft.

In 2009, the Detriot Lions select quarterback Matthew Stafford, out of Georgia, first overall in the NFL draft.

In 2019, Joe Biden announces his campaign for U.S. president.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Telephone Day, National Zucchini Bread Day, National DNA Day, National Lingerie Day, National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, and National Hug a Plumber Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Al Pacino (82), actor Hank Azaria (58), actress Renee Zellweger (53), retired NBA star Tim Duncan (46), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (60), and sportscaster Joe Buck (53).

