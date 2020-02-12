(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you know the tale of the swamp rabbit?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 12

When you think of swamp-dwelling animals, you might think frogs, birds and a variety of insects. One you might not expect to see swimming around in the murky waters is a rather large rabbit.

Fun Fact of the day:

Found in much of the south-central United States and along the Gulf coast, the swamp rabbit is most abundant in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. The largest member of the cottontail genus, the swamp rabbit has smaller and rounder ears and dense, coarse fur which waterproofs the rabbit’s skin. This comes in handy as these mammals often take to swimming in the bogs where they live.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Last month, Cassandra Converse’s boyfriend dropped off the wrong box at Mission’s Value Village, and 50 pairs of her shoes, worth about $4,000, were given away. Oops!

Video of the day:

Check out what happens after this explosion, the resulting shock wave is moving so fast that it is breaking the speed of sound as it travels!

Read more: Shuswap Search & Rescue called to three incidents over 10 days

Read more: VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Most Read