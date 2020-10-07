(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Good morning and happy hump day!

Fun Fact of the day: Some cats are allergic to people

FYI for all you people allergic to cats: they might be allergic to you, too! It’s pretty uncommon due to the fact that we bathe ourselves more often than other species and don’t shed as much hair or dead skin, but yes, it does happen.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

The Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland has suffered extensive fire damage Tuesday night after flames were spotted by staff members at the rear of their building.

The exact extent of the damage was unknown as of midnight as Kelowna firefighters were on scene with multiple trucks attacking the fire from the front and the rear of the restaurant, located at 145 Highway 33.

An Olympia waiter and another staff member were playing cards in the restaurant after closing hours Tuesday night when they started smelling smoke shortly after 10 p.m.

READ MORE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

Environment Canada weather

Man chips tooth on screw he claims was inside pork chops from West Kelowna Walmart

The man’s wife took to social media to warn others of the danger

Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Fire started at the rear of building that houses Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland

City of Kelowna inks agreement to support homelessness strategy

Council endorsed a memorandum of understanding with the Journey Home Society on Monday

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts

Restaurants and bars have fought the restriction of a 10 p.m. stop on alcohol sales in British Columbia

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

