Morning Start: Does NASA email tools to astronauts?

It’s officially the last Monday of this decade!
Fun Fact of the day:
Thanks to 3D printing, NASA can basically “email” tools to astronauts…
A new @NASA project will bring a 3D printer to space to print necessary ship parts https://t.co/vEXusFfqwt pic.twitter.com/ccjmCfOd8z
— Nerdist (@nerdist) July 15, 2019
In 2014, The International Space Station’s 3-D printer completed the first phase of a NASA technology demonstration by printing a tool with a design file transmitted from the ground to the printer. The tool was a ratchet wrench. This is the first time a design file has been sent from the ground to make a tool.
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Salmon Arm:
In Penticton:
In case you missed it (ICYMI):
Carbon Engineering’s groundbreaking plant is one of many projects hoping to help in the fight against climate change by turning its main driver — carbon dioxide — into a useful product Read more here.
New industry develops around sucking carbon dioxide out of atmosphere https://t.co/BUnQvi4CD9
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) December 29, 2019
Video of the day:
It’s the gym’s busiest time of the year…
I think Remi is going to stick with his New Years resolution😆🐶 pic.twitter.com/T1ZIj1pOJT
— 🏋🏻♂️WorkingOutGuitarist🎸🎅🎄☃️ (@WorkingOutWithB) December 29, 2019