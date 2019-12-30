(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Does NASA email tools to astronauts?

Your morning start for Monday, December 30th, 2019.

It’s officially the last Monday of this decade!

Fun Fact of the day:

Thanks to 3D printing, NASA can basically “email” tools to astronauts…

In 2014, The International Space Station’s 3-D printer completed the first phase of a NASA technology demonstration by printing a tool with a design file transmitted from the ground to the printer. The tool was a ratchet wrench. This is the first time a design file has been sent from the ground to make a tool.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Carbon Engineering’s groundbreaking plant is one of many projects hoping to help in the fight against climate change by turning its main driver — carbon dioxide — into a useful product Read more here.

Video of the day:

It’s the gym’s busiest time of the year…

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

