Morning Start: Dolly Parton’s look-a-like contest

Fun Fact: Did you know that once Dolly Parton entered a Dolly Parton look-a-like contest… and lost.

On this day

In 1858, the Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island are revoked.

In 1868, Memorial Day is first recognized as a holiday in the United States.

In 1985, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup by beating the Philadelphia Flyers in five games.

In 1986, outfielder Barry Bonds makes his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2003, ‘Finding Nemo’ is released in theatres.

In 2019, rapper R Kelly is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Multiple Sclerosis Day, National Creativity Day, and National Water a Flower Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Idina Menzel (51), R&B singer Cee-Lo Green (47), and retired MLB player Manny Ramirez (50).

