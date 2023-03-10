Morning Start: Eagles

Your morning start for Friday, March 10

Good morning and happy Friday Okanagan! Let’s get your day started before a fun weekend!

Fun Fact: Eagles pant like humans and dogs.

On this day

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell makes the first phone call.

In 1933, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Long Beach, California. 70 buildings destroyed, 120 people killed.

In 1964, Simon and Garfunkle record the song ‘The Sound of Silence’.

In 1997, television show ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is World Kidney Day, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Popcorn Lover’s Day, Paper Money Day, National Ranch Day, National Pack Your Lunch Day, National Blueberry Popover Day, National Landline Telephone Day, International Day of Awesomeness, International Bagpipe Day, Mario Day, and Nametag Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard. Learn more here.

Hit-and-run in Penticton restaurant parking lot leaves victim with serious injuries. Learn more here.

RCMP investigating furniture fire in Vernon park. Learn more here.

Trending

What a great start to this weekend’s PGA event for Hayden Buckley.

🚨 BUCKETS FOR BUCKLEY! 🚨 @HBuckley13 makes a hole-in-one at the 17th hole in the second group of the day! pic.twitter.com/Cd7BULOB2W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with country singer Carrie Underwood (40), rapper Bad Bunny (29), actress Olivia Wilde (39), actor Chuck Norris (83), actor Jon Hamm (52), actress Emily Osment (31), actress Paget Brewster (54), music producer Timbaland (51), NFL quarterback Justin Herbert (25), actress Sharon Stone (65), music producer Rick Rubin (60), and actor Thomas Middleditch (41).

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

