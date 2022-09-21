Morning Start: Excited Rats

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Rats have a habit called ‘popcorning’. When they can’t contain their excitement, they just jump around.

On this day

In 1937, ‘The Hobbit’ by J.R.R. Tolkein is released in book stores.

In 1970, Monday Night Football debuts.

In 1998, ‘Will and Grace’ premieres.

In 2004, Green Day releases their album ‘American Idiot’.

In 2017, the first brainless animal is discovered: the jellyfish Cassiopea.

National holidays

Today is International Day of Peace, National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, National Opioid Awareness Day, Miniature Golf Day, National Chai Day, National Cat and Dog Gut Health Awareness Day, National Pecan Cookie Day, National School Backpack Awareness Day, World Alzheimer’s Day, and World Gratitude Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars. Learn more here.

Breakout weekend for Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects in Penticton. Learn more here.

Lumby Food Bank heats up with new furnace donation. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s the best when you go to pick up salad and there’s a frog in it…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Bill Murray (72), singer Jason Derulo (33), novelist Stephen King (75), actor Alfonso Ribiero (51), reality star Nicole Richie (41), singer Faith Hill (55), rapper Wale (38), actress Christian Serratos (32), actor Luke Wilson (51), singer Leonard Cohen (would’ve been 88), film/television producer Jerry Bruckheimer (79), and singer Liam Gallagher (50).

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan