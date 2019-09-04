Your morning start: Fun fact, weather and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas-Huaico)

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Fun Fact of the day:

If you haven’t been told this wisdom, listen up, or actually, just keep reading.

What happens to our bodies after we lived our best years? Our bodies begin to shrink as we get older. And oddly enough, it’s our nose and ears that continue to grow.

If you’re asking how so? It’s because our nose and our ears are made of cartilage and while many people mistakenly believe that cartilage never stops growing, the fact is cartilage does stop growing. However, cartilage is made of collagen and other fibers that begin to break down as we age creating an illusion that our nose and ears are larger.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

No thunderstorms today… The sunshine is here and you bet it’s to stay.

In Kelowna:

In tonight:

In Vernon:

Tonight:

In Penticton:

Tonight:

In Salmon Arm:

Tonight:

Video of the Day:

The long weekend is long over, but we’re still thinking about a dream vacation…

READ MORE: Money on the mind: survey finds Canadians worry about finances while on the job

WATCH: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Previous story
B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit
Next story
Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Just Posted

Big White Bikers wrapped the globe 1.5 times this summer

Warm weather is drawing to a close and Big White is looking back on its most successful summer yet

Taking steps to enhance public safety: West Kelowna

Bylaw Officers began working out of a more central location Sept. 4

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Lake Country Health Planning Society needs more support: council

The non-profit is looking for $25,000 in funding to expand service

Video: Touring the newest luxurious winery in the South Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Winery has finally opened its doors after nearly five years of construction

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 1,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

Lightning strike leaves spot fire near Enderby

Crews make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Most Read