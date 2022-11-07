(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Grand Canyon

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 7

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great and safe weekend, now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: If you took the world’s entire population and factor in everyone that has ever lived and put them all in the Grand Canyon, there would still be plenty of room. In fact, it’s estimated it would take 67 trillion people to fill the Grand Canyon.

On this day

In 1873, Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1973, New Jersey is the first state to allow girls to play in Little League.

In 1991, Magic Johnson announces he has HIV and his retirement from the NBA.

In 2016, Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dies at age 82.

In 2017, retired MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dies at 40 in a plane crash.

In 2020, Joe Biden is declared the next President of the United States.

National holidays

Today is National Cancer Awareness Day, National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, and National Hug a Bear Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC. Learn more here.

‘We are tired of the futility’: Okanagan shelters call for changes to homelessness response. Learn more here.

Program to recognize Salmon Arm innovators over age 40 creating positive change. Learn more here.

Trending

Alley-oops happen in basketball all the time, now check out this hockey one.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian singer Joni Mitchell (79), DJ David Guetta (55), singer Lorde (26), and actor Adam DeVine (39).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in ‘mind-blowing’ encounter
Next story
PODCAST: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Grand Canyon

Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
WestJet, weather causing travel woes in Kelowna

Mamas for Mamas truck decorated for the Grenfell Road Christmas Parade (Facebook)
Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

Pop-up banner image