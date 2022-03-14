(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Happy Pi Day!

Your morning start for Monday, March 14

Happy Monday! Let’s have a great week!

Fun Fact: It’s Pi Day (3-14)! Here are some Pi facts:

  • The symbol for Pi has been in use for over 250 years.
  • The end of Pi will never be found. Because of this, the exact accurate area and circumference of a circle can never be found.
  • Five trillion digits of Pi have been found.

On this day

In 1978, the NFL adds a seventh official permanently.

In 2006, Michael Wallace retired from the television show ‘60 Minutes’ after 37 years.

In 2017, the world’s oldest golf course allows women members for the first time in its 273 year history (Muirfield in Scotland).

In 2018, after spending time in space, astronant Scott Kelly is no longer identified as an identical twin after his genes were altered by 7 per cent.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Pi Day, Commonwealth Day in Canada, National Potato Chip Day, National Write Your Story Day, National Learn about Butterflies Day, National Napping Day, International Day of Mathematics, and Brain Awareness Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Feel good story of the day

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with physicist Albert Einstein, NBA star Steph Curry (34), gymnast Simone Biles (25), actor Ansel Elgort (28), actor Michael Caine (89), actor Billy Crystal (74), and music composer Quincy Jones (89).

Have a great start to your week!

Okanagan

