Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

The weekend is set to begin in the Okanagan with expected rain and light flurries.

Might be the best weekend to do all remaining Christmas shopping online.

Fun Fact of the day:

Dec. 6 is Saint Nicholas Day in western Christian countries.

The early Christian bishop died on this day in the year 343 at aged 73. Known as Nicholas the Wonderworker, he is recognized as the patron saint of sailors, merchants, children and more. Celebrations are held in North American communities with strong German influences as well as in many places across Europe.

Saint Nicholas’ reputation evolved throughout the years, as his secret gift-giving habit gave rise to the traditional model of Santa Claus.

City of Kelowna bylaw staff are removing an average of 800 pounds everyday from the new homeless camps at the north end of the city.

