Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Fun Fact: St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland! His parents were Roman and he was from Scotland.
Also, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a dry holiday! It’s a national holiday in Ireland and until the 1970s, pubs were also closed.
In 1756, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place.
In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes paper detailing Quantum Theory of Light.
In 1930, construction begins on the Empire State Building in New York.
In 1995, the first chickenpox vaccine is approved.
Today is National Close the Gap Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rob Lowe (59), actor Kurt Russell (72), actor John Boyega (31), musician Hozier (33), and sports reporter Tracy Wolfson (48).
