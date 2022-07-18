(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza

Your morning start for Monday, July 18

It’s another beautiful morning in the Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your Monday started.

Fun Fact: Hawaiian pizza was created in Canada. A Greek immigrant named Sam Panopoulos invented it.

On this day

In 1927, Ty Cobb becomes the first player in MLB history with 4,000 career hits. He’s still just one of two players to reach the feat.

In 2013, Detroit, Michigan as a city, files for bankruptcy.

In 2019, police in West Palm Beach, Florida play the children’s song ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat to drive homeless people away from the beach.

National holidays

Today is Global Hug Your Kids Day, National Get Out of the Dog House Day, National Caviar Day, National Sour Candy Day, and World Listening Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

A man drowned on July 16 in Wood Lake while helping another man. Learn more here.

The Lytton wildfire at Nohomin Creek has now grown to 1,700 hectares. Learn more here.

Trending

Calling all Star Wars fans, how great are these hockey pads?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Vin Diesel (55), actress Priyanka Chopra (40), actress Kristen Bell (42), world leader Nelson Mandela (would’ve been 104), television show host Wendy Williams (58), actor Chace Crawford (37), and entreprenuer Richard Branson (72).

Have a great start to your week everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Just Posted

Loyal Wooldridge was first elected to Kelowna council four years ago. (Contributed)
‘There’s more work to do’: Wooldridge running again for council

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an electric battery announcement at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Okanagan

Fire fighters working hard to protect B.C.'s communities and forests (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Hot and dry conditions in forecast for area of Nohomin Creek wildfire, near Lytton