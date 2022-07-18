Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza

Your morning start for Monday, July 18

It’s another beautiful morning in the Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your Monday started.

Fun Fact: Hawaiian pizza was created in Canada. A Greek immigrant named Sam Panopoulos invented it.

On this day

In 1927, Ty Cobb becomes the first player in MLB history with 4,000 career hits. He’s still just one of two players to reach the feat.

In 2013, Detroit, Michigan as a city, files for bankruptcy.

In 2019, police in West Palm Beach, Florida play the children’s song ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat to drive homeless people away from the beach.

National holidays

Today is Global Hug Your Kids Day, National Get Out of the Dog House Day, National Caviar Day, National Sour Candy Day, and World Listening Day.

In case you missed it

A man drowned on July 16 in Wood Lake while helping another man. Learn more here.

The Lytton wildfire at Nohomin Creek has now grown to 1,700 hectares. Learn more here.

Trending

Calling all Star Wars fans, how great are these hockey pads?

I'm no Star Wars nerd, but even I have to say these goaltending pads are fantastic… pic.twitter.com/SvNFI4i7a7 — Rob Fai (@RobFai) July 14, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Vin Diesel (55), actress Priyanka Chopra (40), actress Kristen Bell (42), world leader Nelson Mandela (would’ve been 104), television show host Wendy Williams (58), actor Chace Crawford (37), and entreprenuer Richard Branson (72).

Have a great start to your week everyone!

