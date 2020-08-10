Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Good morning, the forecast for the week is mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: High heels were first designed for men.

Though closely identified as a female fashion staple today, high heels were first designed for men. At the end of the 16th century, Persian-inspired style was all the rage in Europe, according to the J. Paul Getty Museum, and heels were seen as being virile and masculine—and a great way to boost your height a few inches.

Song of the Day: Tangerine – Glass Animals

Video of the day:

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police overnight in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city's downtown. https://t.co/HrDCLtBUXd pic.twitter.com/sanXXVYGx2 — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2020

