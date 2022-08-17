Morning Start: Hippopotamus Milk

Your morning start for Wednesday, August 17

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Hippopotamus milk is pink.

On this day

In 1969, Woodstock concludes with Jimi Hendrix as the final act.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton admits he had an improper relationship with an intern; the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

National holidays

Today is National Nonprofit Day, National Thrift Shop Day, Baby Boomers Recognition day, and National Black Cat Appreciation Day,

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Heat warning in effect for Central and South Okanagan. Learn more here.

Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect. Learn more here.

Slackwater Brewing raises $15K for Apex Fire Brigade. Learn more here.

Trending

This kid needs to learn some awareness and ball control.

Absolutely brutal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Robert De Niro (79), singer Phoebe Bridgers (28), actor Sean Penn (62), actor Austin Bulter (31), and rapper The Kid Laroi (19).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan