Morning Start: How high can bison jump?

Fun Fact: Bison can jump up to six feet.

On this day

In 1926, Babe Ruth becomes the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a World Series game.

In 1993, Michael Jordan announces his retirement from the NBA, the first time.

In 2010, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay becomes the second pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

In 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights play their first regular season game as a franchise.

In 2018, actor Scott Wilson dies at age 76.

In 2020, rock star Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65.

National holidays

Today is National Coaches Day, National Badger Day, National Noodle Day, National Orange Wine Day, National Plus Size Appreciation Day, and National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day.

In case you missed it

City of Kelowna steers towards change in transit service provider. Learn more here.

Vernon Aquatic Centre no longer up to snuff. Learn more here.

Public library checks out new service at Penticton Community Centre. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with social media star Addison Rae (22), and actress Elisabeth Shue (59).

