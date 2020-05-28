Morning Start: How long can humans hold their breath underwater?

It’s a beautiful day. Get outside and embrace the elements.

Fact of the day:

Did you know humans can hold their breath longer in water than they can on land? That’s if you’re a pro and if you’re in cold water, let’s be honest, the average human would probably pass out.

This extraordinary skill is due to the “diving reflex,” in which the body slows its heart rate and metabolism in order to conserve oxygen and energy when submerged in cold water.

The pulse rate in an untrained diver will decrease 10 to 30 percent when underwater. But professional divers can reduce theirs by more than 50 percent.

A German free diver currently holds the record, take a look below.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), a team that targets organized crime and gang activity, surrounded a building at Kelowna’s Landmark District dressed in tactical gear with their weapons drawn on Wednesday (May 27) morning. To find out more, click here.

RCMP takedown near Landmark District in #Kelowna https://t.co/UV8xEmiOcB — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) May 27, 2020

READ MORE: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter