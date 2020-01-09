(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 9, 2020

If you’re at the breakfast table with your four-year-old this morning, you might be fielding some questions as you read today’s Morning Start.

Fun Fact of the day:

A study by U.K. retailer Littlewoods surveyed mothers with children between two and 10, and found that mothers get asked 288 questions per day by their toddlers.

Girls aged four proved the most curious, asking a staggering 390 questions per day and averaging one question every one minute 56 seconds of their waking hours.

Meal time is when children were found to ask the most questions, so if breakfast with the little one is finished, you’ve passed the first lightning round of the day.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s a likelihood of sun this afternoon in the Okanagan Shuswap – a welcome break from the ongoing snowfalls expected to return Friday.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Nearly 100 Canadian fire specialists have gone to Australia to help battle one of the worst fire seasons the country has ever seen.

“I have communicated with my Australian counterpart to reiterate that we are prepared to consider further assistance as necessary,” Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.

Canada has offered money and equipment aid to other countries in the past, but so far all Australia has requested is more people.

Video of the day:

There’s no shame in losing to this particular dog at Jenga!

READ MORE: 1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Kelowna Chiefs’ star making waves in league as top scoring rookie

Porter Dawson has 47 points in 36 games this season with Kelowna

Get ready to be entertained at Creekside Theatre in 2020

Tickets can be purchased at Kelownatickets.com or through the box office at (250)-766-9309

Rockets win streak snapped with shut-out loss to Royals

Kelowna fell 1-0 to Victoria Wednesday night

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Kelowna family almost reaches fundraising goal for daughter diagnosed with tumour

So far, $9,700 of $10,000 of fundraising goal has been met to help family cover treatment costs

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 9, 2020

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

PET OF THE WEEK: Forest wants a new family

Young cat is living at Critteraid in Summerland

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

Most Read