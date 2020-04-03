(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How much for the world’s most expensive musical instrument?

Your morning start for Friday, April 3, 2020

The snow is set to make its return to the Okanagan and Shuswap. You can almost hear the sad violin music…

Fun Fact of the day:

Buying a new instrument can be expensive, but not nearly as expensive as buying an ancient one. Take the Vieuxtemps Guarneri, a violin built by Italian instrument maker Bartolomeo Giuseppe Guarneri around 1741. The violin was one of his last, and despite having a number of different owners across multiple centuries, it is considered to be in excellent condition.

The purchase price of the Vieuxtemps is more than $16 million, The Economist reported in 2013. The most recent purchaser of the violin provided its lifetime use to American violinist As Anne Akiko Meyers. In the Economist’s report, Meyers said, “every violinmaker in the world tries to make his violins sound like this one.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

With snow on the forecast, a highway alert is in effect for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

B.C. has its first community outbreak at a correctional facility as an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

Video of the day:

Having noticed humans are going through a hard time, this bear decided to help out any way he could—or at least that’s the feel-good story we’re going with.

READ MORE: Two planes come into close contact above Kelowna

