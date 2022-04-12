Morning Start: How the 1-800 hotline for WWII veterans started

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 12

Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s time to get your day started!

Fun Fact: The Department of Veterans Affairs didn’t have a 1-800 hotline available for World War II veterans suffering from trauma until they got the inspiration from the movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’.

On this day

In 1877, the first use of a catcher’s mask in a baseball game.

In 1945, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt dies in office.

In 1955, polio vaccine is tested, announced to be safe and effective and given full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope begins in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Licorice Day, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, International Be Kind to Lawyers Day, and National Big Wind Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Saoirse Ronan (28), singer Brandon Urie (35), TV host David Letterman (75), actress Jennifer Morrison (43), actor Ed O’Neil (76), actress Christina Moore (43), actor Andy Garcia (66), model Brooklyn Decker (35), and Canadian TV sportscaster Ron MacLean (62).

Have a great Tuesday!

