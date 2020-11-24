(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Humans might be able to hibernate like bears

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: Humans might be able to hibernate like bears

We tend to think about hibernating as something that bears and other animals do to make it through the winter months, but humans may also have a similar ability to put ourselves into deep sleep. In fact, when a teenage stowaway survived a flight from California to Hawaii while hidden in the wheel well of an airplane in 2014, it’s believed that he may have entered a state of hibernation due to the freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels in the wheel.

While that sort of travel should obviously be avoided, there may be another way that hibernating might allow us to endure lengthy trips. Scientific American explains that “figuring out ways to induce humans into a hibernation-like state might make it possible to launch humans into far-flung galaxies, as glorified in popular sci-fi movies like Alien and Prometheus.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it:Woman arrested at Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear mask, leave

A Kelowna woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 22) after allegedly refusing to wear a mask at Value Village in Rutland.

Officers attended the scene just after 4 p.m., after receiving complaints a woman was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. Several officers tried to convince the woman to leave but eventually had to apprehend and forcibly remove the woman from the store.

The RCMP claims the woman was uncooperative with officers, striking them a number of times and screaming as she was being escorted out of the store.

The 41-year-old woman has been released, pending a future court date and the BC Prosecution Service is currently considering charges for causing a disturbance and obstructing an officer.

Song of the Day: The Beatles – Rocky Raccoon

Video of the Day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Environment Canada weather

Just Posted

McDonald’s at 155 Hollywood Road N in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Rutland McDonald’s reopens after closure due to COVID-19 exposure

The restaurant shut down on Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for the virus

Landmark GRand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
New COVID-19 protocols temporarily close Okanagan theatres

Kelowna Cineplex and Landmark 10 are part of the latest health regulations in limiting events

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council quashes welcome sign proposal

Council struck down the proposed sign along Highway 97 after deeming it leaned more artistic than welcoming

This year’s Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk will be virtual. (Santa Shuffle - Facebook)
Annual Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk goes virtual

Participants can walk or run to raise funds between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12

Photo of Devon Brazeau. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Devon Brazeau was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020

The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan Animal Food Bank in need of donations as pandemic continues

The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

The Vernon Towne Theatre and Galaxy Cinemas are closed under the latest pandemic protocols. (File photo)
COVID-19 closes North Okanagan movie theatres, again

Galaxy Cinemas and Towne Theatre part of latest health regulations in limiting events

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

