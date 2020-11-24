Morning Start: Humans might be able to hibernate like bears

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: Humans might be able to hibernate like bears

We tend to think about hibernating as something that bears and other animals do to make it through the winter months, but humans may also have a similar ability to put ourselves into deep sleep. In fact, when a teenage stowaway survived a flight from California to Hawaii while hidden in the wheel well of an airplane in 2014, it’s believed that he may have entered a state of hibernation due to the freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels in the wheel.

While that sort of travel should obviously be avoided, there may be another way that hibernating might allow us to endure lengthy trips. Scientific American explains that “figuring out ways to induce humans into a hibernation-like state might make it possible to launch humans into far-flung galaxies, as glorified in popular sci-fi movies like Alien and Prometheus.

In case you missed it: Woman arrested at Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear mask, leave

A Kelowna woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 22) after allegedly refusing to wear a mask at Value Village in Rutland.

Officers attended the scene just after 4 p.m., after receiving complaints a woman was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. Several officers tried to convince the woman to leave but eventually had to apprehend and forcibly remove the woman from the store.

The RCMP claims the woman was uncooperative with officers, striking them a number of times and screaming as she was being escorted out of the store.

The 41-year-old woman has been released, pending a future court date and the BC Prosecution Service is currently considering charges for causing a disturbance and obstructing an officer.

Song of the Day: The Beatles – Rocky Raccoon

Video of the Day:

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

