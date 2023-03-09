Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)

Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)

Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

Your morning start for Thursday, March 9

Good morning all and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Meet Jonathan the Tortoise. He’s the oldest tortoise on record as he turned 190 on Dec. 4, 2022.

On this day

In 1562, kissing in public is banned in Naples. The punishment? Death.

In 1946, Ted Williams is offered and refused to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

In 1959, first known radar contact made with Venus.

In 1959, Barbie makes debut at American Toy Fair in New York.

In 1964, Ford produced the first Mustang.

In 1993, the Pittsburgh Penguins begin a NHL-record 17 game winning streak.

In 1995, Tampa Bay is awarded an MLB franchise.

In 2020, Italy announced country-wide lockdown due to COVID spike.

National holidays

Today is National No Smoking Day, National Get Over It Day, National Meatball Day, National Barbie Day, National Fake Teeth Day, and National Crab Meat Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college. Learn more here.

Career criminal with almost 100 convictions arrested after Keremeos police car rammed. Learn more here.

Dust worsens in Vernon, extending air quality advisory. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s not the Anaheim Ducks year but Trevor Zegras is still scoring amazing goals.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Oscar Isaac (44), actress Brittany Snow (37), actor Matthew Gray Gluber (43), rapper Bow Wow (36), rapper YG (32), and NHL defenceman Brent Burns (38).

Have a great Thursday!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Despite social media buzz, Ozempic is not a quick-fix weight loss solution: doctors
Next story
With airfares rising, here’s how to find a travel deal this year

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets will wear SpongeBob Squarepants jerseys on Saturday, March 18. (Kelowna Rockets/Contributed)
Is this the Krusty Krab? No it’s the Kelowna Rockets wearing Spongebob-themed jerseys

Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)
Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

A move by the Central Okanagan Board of Education to stop one public question/comment option is intended to dial down the rhetoric based on false allegations and politically motivated attacks at board meetings. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustees move to silence false rhetoric

Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna man charged with murder denied bail

Pop-up banner image