Morning Start: Ketchup as medicine

Your morning start for Wednesday, August 10

Good morning Okanagan! It’s going to be another warm day! Let’s get it started on the right foot!

Fun Fact: Tomato ketchup used to be used as medicine!

In the 1830’s, it was believed it could cure indigestion, diarrhea, and jaundice.

On this day

In 1934, Babe Ruth announces he will retire at the end of the season.

In 1980, Jack Nicklaus wins his fifth and final PGA Championship.

In 2018, a ground member at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport steals an Alaskan Air plane, chased by military jets before crashing fatally on Ketron Island.

In 2019, Jeffrey Esptein is found dead of an apparent suicide in in his New York jail cell.

National holidays

Today is National S’mores Day, National Lazy Day, National Spoil Your Dog Day, World Lion Day, Vlogging Day, and Update Your Bio Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Concern over incoming weather as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows past 6,800 ha. Learn more here.

Getting back out there: Okanagan restaurants make top 100 lists. Learn more here.

16 deaths recorded during B.C.’s July heat wave. Learn more here.

Trending

You’ve been impressed by someone juggling, but a bird’s eye view makes it even more impressive.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with reality star Kylie Jenner (25), NBA star Ja Morant (23), actor Antonio Banderas (62), actor Justin Theroux (52), and founder of Nestlé Henri Nestlé.

Do something nice for someone else today! Have a great day everyone!

