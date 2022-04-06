Morning Start: KFC’s Twitter Following

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 6

Fun Fact: Kentucky Fried Chicken’s (KFC) Twitter account only follows 11 people: the five members of the Spice Girls and six people named Herb, in honour of the 11 herbs and spices used for their chicken.

On this day

In 1886, the City of Vancouver is incorporated.

In 1906, the first animated film is released: J. Stuart Blackton’s ‘Humorous Phases of Funny Faces’.

In 1973, the Pittsburgh Pirates retire Roberto Clemente’s number 21.

In 2018, the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crashes just outside Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Acai Bowl Day, National Siamese Cat Day, National Student-Athlete Day, National Walking Day, National Tartan Day, National Teflon Day, and New Beer’s Eve.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In case you missed it

A win for Winfield Bakery: building to be restored. Learn more here.

Storm warning still in effect on Coquihalla Highway with more flurries forecast. Learn more here.

Cat hitches ride on delivery truck from Lower Mainland to Okanagan. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Paul Pudd (53), actor Zach Braff (47), actor Charlie McDermott (32), actor Bill Dee Williams (85), actor Michael Rooker (67), actor John Ratzenberger (75), actress Marilu Henner (70), and actress Lauren Ridloff (44).

Okanagan