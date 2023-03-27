(Animal San Diego Zoo Photo)

Morning Start: Lemurs

Your morning start for Monday, March 27

Good morning everyone, hope you had a great weekend and happy Monday!

Fun Fact: Let’s talk about lemurs because their eyes spook me out. The animal resides in Madagascar, and there are over 100 species of lemur, in all shapes and sizes. They are the only primate (besides humans) that have blue eyes. Additionally, the animal is the oldest living primate, residing on Earth 70 million years ago when they roamed Africa alongside dinosaurs.

On this day

In 1948, just 11 days after being released from prison, Billie Holiday plays in front of a sold-out crowd at Carnegie Hall.

In 1952, Singin’ in the Rain musical comedy premieres at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In 1977, 583 people die in aviation’s worst disaster when two Boeing 747s collide at Tenerife airport in Spain.

National holidays

Today is International Whiskey Day, National Joe Day, International Scribble Day, National Spanish Paella Day, Viagra Day, World Theatre Day and World Autism Acceptance Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

PHOTOS: Sicamous Community Banner Project shows off bees and butterflies for spring

5-under final round leads Kelowna golfer to 4th tour win

Historic North Okanagan ranch seeks more funding to repair aging buildings

Trending

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu continued her impressive run of form on Sunday, with a straight sets victory over American Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16 in Miami. Her impressive play recently has her replicating her old Grand Slam winning self. However, there was a moment of levity in her match against Kenin, where she nicked the line on a second serve…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with Christmas music legend Mariah Carey (53), singers Jessie J (34), Fergie (47), Halle Bailey (22), actress Brenda Song (34), director Quentin Tarantino (59) and footballer Manuel Neuer (36).

Have a great Monday!

