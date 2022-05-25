Morning Start: Lettuce and sunflowers are in the same family

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 25

Fun Fact: Lettuce and sunflowers come from the same family. They’re both part of the Asteraceae famiy, which is one of the largest and most diverse in nature.

In 1935, track star Jesse Owens breaks or ties four world records in 45 minutes.

In 1951, Willie Mays makes his MLB debut.

In 1977, the original Star Wars, ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’, premieres.

In 1983, ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ premieres.

In 1992, Jay Leno becomes the permanent host of ‘The Tonight Show’.

In 2011, ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ ends after 25 years.

In 2020, George Floyd is killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, causing protests across the United States.

According to National Today, today is National Senior Health and Fitness Day, National Wine Day, National Tap Dance Day, National Sing Out Day, National Missing Children’s Day, and National Brown Bag It Day.

Kelowna Pride is looking for its parade Grand Marshal. Learn more here.

Quaaout Lodge in Shuswap is being rebuilt after a fire. Learn more here.

Vernon residents are being reminded to prepare for rising stream levels. Learn more here.

Are you or anyone you know missing their robot?

On my bike ride this morning, saw a delivery robot lost in the woods pic.twitter.com/ygiH4Gyrl3 — Matthew McCormack (@historymatt) May 15, 2022

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Mike Myers (59), actress Octavia Spencer (52), and actor Ian McKellen (83).

