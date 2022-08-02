(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Man’s best friend

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 2

Happy August y’all! Hopefully your return to the work week isn’t too hard after the long weekend!

Fun Fact: A male researcher found that his success rate at getting a woman’s phone number was around nine per cent, but jumped to 28 per cent when he had a dog with him.

On this day

In 1776, The U.S. Declaration of Independence was signed.

In 1943, a U.S. Navy torpedo boat commanded by John F. Kennedy was sunk by a Japanese destroyer.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, sparking the Persian Gulf War.

In 1999, ‘The Sixth Sense’ opens in theatres.

National holidays

Today is National Colouring Book Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and National Night Out.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Woman in serious but stable condition after boat crash near West Kelowna marina. Read it here.

Apex Mountain snowmaking guns ready to fight wildfire. Learn more here.

Shuswap farmer overwhelmed by kindness of residents. Get the full story here.

Trending

Hopefully this didn’t happen to anyone this weekend.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (54), Director Kevin Smith (52), pop singer Charli XCX (29), and basketball star Kristaps Porzingis (27).

Drink your coffee, sit up straight, and enjoy the start to a new week!

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
B.C. campsites tops list of desirable spots for most epic outdoor adventures

Just Posted

July 31 weapons and drug seizure (Kelowna RCMP)
Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP

Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad, 16, who was reported missing July 30 and last seen July 26. (RCMP handout)
Penticton teenager last seen July 26

BC Wildfire Service, Keremeos Creek
BC Wildfire is building a control line at Highway 3A for Keremeos Creek Wildfire

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)
Nohomin Creek wildfire-fighters battle heat exhaustion as blaze grows

Pop-up banner image