Morning Start: Mardi Gras

Your morning start for Tuesday, Feb. 21

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a nice and relaxing long weekend. Now let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: Today is Mardi Gras! Here are some facts about the event:

  • The biggest celebration happens in New Orleans every year but there are also celebrations in France, Quebec City, Rio de Janerio, and Trinidad and Tobago;
  • It’s illegal for people to wear masks while on one of the parade floats;
  • There’s a different theme for the parade every year;
  • The official colours of Mardi Gras are green, gold, and purple.

On this day

In 1842, the first known sewing machine is patented.

In 1878, the world’s first telephone directory is issued.

In 1965, civil rights activist Malcolm X is shot dead at 39.

In 1974, NHL player and Tim Hortons co-founder Tim Horton dies in a car crash at 44.

In 2002, the Canadian women’s hockey team wins their first of four consecutive Winter Olympic gold medals, beating the U.S.A. 3-2.

National holidays

Today is National Pancake Day, National Sticky Bun Day, Language Day, and National Grain Free Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Low and moderate-income Central Okanagan families to get second family benefit boost. Learn more here.

Osoyoos motel owner loses second legal battle to protect property from creditors. Learn more here.

Trail Ninjas ride into theatre for movie fundraiser. Learn more here.

Trending

Ever seen a hockey player have a banana and a sick of Pepsi in the middle of an NHL game?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Alan Rickman (would’ve been 78), actor Sophie Turner (27), actor Elliot Page (36), actress Jennifer Love Hewitt (44), actor and director Jordan Peele (44), actor Kelsey Grammer (68), and singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone (would’ve been 90).

Have a great Tuesday and a great week everyone!

