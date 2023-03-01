Morning Start: McDonald’s steak fries

Your morning start for Wednesday, Mar. 1

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: In 1991, McDonald’s sold sour cream and chive steak fries.

From the “McDonald’s has offered every single type of food imaginable” files: SOUR CREAM & CHIVES STEAK FRIES (translite sign, 1991) pic.twitter.com/HhsHba20mp — Consumer Time Capsule (@consumertc) February 28, 2023

On this day

In 1780, Pennsylvania becomes the first U.S. state to abolish slavery.

In 1872, Yellowstone is named the world’s first national park.

In 1909, the University of Minnesota introduces the first school of nursing.

In 1969, New York Yankee Mickey Mantle announces his retirement.

In 1973, band Pink Floyd releases their album ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

In 1977, Bank of America creates VISA name for credit cards.

In 1993, a new NHL expansion team in Anaheim and owned by Disney is named the Mighty Ducks after the 1992 movie.

In 1993, Vancouver Canucks Pavel Bure scores twice to become the first Canuck to record 50 goals in a season.

In 2020, the first known COVID-19 case in New York is identified.

National holidays

Today is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, National Pancake Day, National Pig Day, World Therapy Day, National Sportsmanship Day, National Wedding Planning Day, Self-injury Awareness Day, Share a Smile Day, World Civil Defense Day, Baby Sleep Day, and World Compliment Day.

It is also the start of a new month. March is National Frozen Food Month, National Athletic Training Month, National Colour Therapy Month, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, National Celery Month, National Caffeine Awareness Month, National Sclerosis Month, National Credit Education Month, and many more.

In case you missed it

Explosive that closed Highway 97 was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: Kelowna RCMP. Learn more here.

Body found in Vernon street has RCMP suspicious. Learn more here.

Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook headline B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s spring training in MLB. The home team won but the teams wanted to play the bottom of the ninth for practice. The umpires decided they didn’t want to be a part of it and left, leaving the teams to play without umpires.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Justin Bieber (29), pop singer Kesha (36), actor Jensen Ackles (45), movie director Ron Howard (69), actor Javier Bardem (54), and actress Lupita Nyong’o (40).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

