Morning Start: Mickey and Minnie were married in real life

Fun Fact: The actors who voiced Mickey and Minnie Mouse got married in real life.

Wayne Allwine and Russi Taylor married in 1991, until 1992 when Allwine passed away.

On this day

In 1930, the Chrysler Building opens in New York City.

In 1957, Toronto’s CHUM-AM becomes the first radio station in Canada to broadcast just top 40 rock n’ roll music.

In 1969, DisneyWorld construction begins in Florida.

In 2000, NHL star Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard dies at age 78.

In 2005, ‘Madagascar’ is released in theatres.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Road Trip Day, National Heat Awareness Day, National Sunscreen Day, and National Grape Popsicle Day.

RCMP looking for owner of boat found adrift in Lake Country’s Wood Lake. Learn more here.

Two Penticton organizations get funding boost. Learn more here.

Enderby extra recalls Liotta chats. Learn more here.

Another Hollywood legend died on Wednesday as the world lost Ray Liotta at age 67.

Breaking News: Ray Liotta, the actor known for roles in “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and other films, died in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. He was 67. https://t.co/h7vZlgjk8z pic.twitter.com/JgYIypn3MX — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 26, 2022

During last night’s game between the New York Yankees and Balitmore Orioles, instead of tweeting live-game updates, each tweeted about gun impact violence in America to continue the conversation after the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

For tonight’s game between the Yankees and Rays, both teams are tweeting about the impact of gun violence instead of providing game updates pic.twitter.com/O4gUIIwPqB — Joon Lee (@joonlee) May 26, 2022

Here’s a feel-good video going into your weekend!

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Andre 3000 (47), comedian Adam Corella (58), actor Jack McBrayer (49), and actor Christopher Lee (would’ve been 100).

